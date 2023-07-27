2023 Geneva International Auto Show Won't Be Held In Geneva This Year

Organizers behind the Geneva International Motor Show (also referred to as the Qatar Show) have announced the automotive event will occur between 5 - 14 October. This year, GIMS Qatar won't take place in Switzerland but in Doha, Qatar's capital city.

Attendees have plenty to look forward to, with 10 new cars set to be unveiled at the motor show. In total, 30 different brands will exhibit their latest and most exciting vehicles. Little is known about the participating manufacturers at this stage, but more information will be shared on GIMS social media channels in the coming weeks and months.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be put on hold, and it was later relocated to Doha in 2021. However, plans are in motion to return the motor show to Geneva in 2024.