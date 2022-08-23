2023 Geneva Motor Show Cancelled Due To Global Uncertainty

The Geneva Motor Show has been one of the most important events in the motoring calendar with many car manufacturers using it to unveil new cars and their latest technology. The 2023 show was scheduled to take place in February after several years of cancellations, but now organisers have said it will be in Doha, Qatar in November next year. Not held since 2019 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Maurice Turettini, President of the Geneva International Motor Show Foundation said, "Due to the uncertainties in the global economy and geopolitics, as well as the risks related to the development of the pandemic, the organisers have decided to focus exclusively on the planning of the event in Doha in 2023".



