2023 Honda Accord Gets A Mild Price Bump

The 2023 Honda Accord made its debut towards the end of last year and now we know how much it will cost. The base LX trim starts at $27,295 (not including a $1,095 destination charge). This is $775 more than the 2022 Accord LX, which is far from the biggest price increase we've seen lately.

Stepping up to the EX trim brings the price to $29,610. Both the LX and EX models are powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 192 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. Power goes out to the front wheels through a CVT. Honda has also announced fuel economy, which is rated at 29/37/32 mpg city/highway/combined for the 1.5T.



