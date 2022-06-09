2023 Honda Civic Type R Has a 6 Month Waiting List In Japan

Japanese buyers interested in the brand-new Honda Civic Type R will have to wait more than six months in order to take delivery of the hot hatch locally, which is made at the Yorii plant in Japan for global markets.



The information came via car.watch.impress, quoting the brand’s official website, which also reveals rather long waiting lists for other models in the company’s portfolio. For instance, the Freed, Vezel, N-One, N-Box, and N-Van will be shipped around six months after placing the order, and five-month waiting lists accompany the N-WGN and Honda e.



