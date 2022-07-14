2023 Honda Civic Type R Leaks Ahead Of Debut

The Honda Civic Type R is a car that we have been looking forward to for a long time, and Honda has capitalized on our interest by dragging the teaser campaign out over the course of many months. The latest teaser arrived this week and brought with it the information that the hot hatch will be revealed on July 20. The wait is finally coming to an end, and we will see if there's yet another FWD lap record heading to Japan. That's just one of five things we expect from the new Type R, but we no longer need to speculate about at least two things after Honda Japan leaked the new car online.



