2023 Honda Civic Type R Sprouts Silly Boy Racer Rear Wing

Honda is finally providing us with the first look at its next-generation, 2023 Honda Civic Type R. And while we've seen the spy shots of it testing before, this is the first time an official photo is released by Honda. Based on the 11th-gen Civic hatch, the upcoming hot boi version doesn't look like it'll be wavering from the Type R's aesthetic formula. Take a hatchback Civic, give it some larger grilles up front, big black wheels, red badges, red Brembo brake calipers, vents behind the front wheels, more aggressive and lower bodywork all around, three exhaust tips, and, of course, a rear spoiler big enough to have lunch on.



