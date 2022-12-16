2023 Honda Pilot Enters Production With A Sub $40,000 Base Price

In production since the 2003 model year, the Pilot was redesigned from the ground up for 2023. Revealed last month, the fourth generation has entered production at Honda’s production facility in Lincoln, Alabama.



“The all-new Honda Pilot is an incredible product that required the determined efforts of each and every associate at the Alabama Auto Plant, and I am proud of how our team overcame numerous challenges to create new value for our customers,” declared AAP plant lead Lamar Whitaker.



Rightfully described as the largest Honda SUV ever, the fourth generation is both longer and wider than its forerunner. No fewer than five trim levels are offered. Priced at $39,150 excluding destination charge, the Sport is joined by the EX-L, Touring, Elite, and TrailSport off-road specification.





