2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Caught Streaking In The Buff

Since the Ioniq 5 was officially revealed in February, we have been patiently waiting for the performance version bearing the N badge that has been hinted at by Hyundai officials. The latest set of spy pictures suggest that Hyundai is already working on the fully electric hot hatch, expected to be revealed next year as a 2023 model.

The Ioniq 5 is one of the most important model launches for Hyundai as its first electric vehicle sitting on the dedicated E-GMP architecture. The pictured Ioniq 5 test car doesn’t feature any camouflage but there are enough differences to raise a few eyebrows.