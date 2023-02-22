2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Undercuts The Telsa Model 3 By $1300 - Which Would You Buy?

Tesla presently charges $42,990 for the most basic specification of the Model 3, the rear-wheel-drive standard range that offers 272 miles (438 kilometers) on the combined test cycle. Hyundai developed the Ioniq 6 with an eye on the Model 3, and the South Korean automaker couldn’t resist besting the American electric vehicle manufacturer with a better price for its sedan.



Available this coming summer, the so-called SE Standard Range with rear-wheel drive and 18-inch wheels is the most affordable specification of the bunch, at $41,600 excluding the $1,115 delivery charge. Its rear-mounted electric drive unit has 149 horsepower to its name, and Hyundai estimates 240 miles (385 kilometers) of zero-emission driving on a full charge.



