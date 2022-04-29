2023 Integra Manual To Have A $8500 Premium Over Honda Civic Si

Let’s take a minute for a chance to catch our breath. Done? Then let’s hop on the Honda website to see how much the Civic Si currently goes for.



At $27,300 excluding taxes, we’re dealing with a simply insane difference of $8,500 between the manual-only Civic Si and Integra A-Spec Technology Package Manual. Hence the "paywall" employed in the previous paragraph. Between the base trim and range-topping manual, the Integra can be had as the A-Spec and A-Spec with Technology Package for $32,800 and $35,800, respectively. The latter mirrors the sticker price of the stick-shift gearbox.



All four grades come with the Acura Maintenance Program, which covers factory-scheduled maintenance as indicated by the five-door liftback’s Maintenance Minder. The complimentary program includes oil changes and filter changes, tire rotations, and multi-point inspections for two years or 24,000 miles (38,624 kilometers). What’s more, it’s fully transferable.



