2023 Integra Manual To Have A $8500 Premium Over Honda Civic Si

Let’s take a minute for a chance to catch our breath. Done? Then let’s hop on the Honda website to see how much the Civic Si currently goes for.

At $27,300 excluding taxes, we’re dealing with a simply insane difference of $8,500 between the manual-only Civic Si and Integra A-Spec Technology Package Manual. Hence the "paywall" employed in the previous paragraph.

Between the base trim and range-topping manual, the Integra can be had as the A-Spec and A-Spec with Technology Package for $32,800 and $35,800, respectively. The latter mirrors the sticker price of the stick-shift gearbox.

All four grades come with the Acura Maintenance Program, which covers factory-scheduled maintenance as indicated by the five-door liftback’s Maintenance Minder. The complimentary program includes oil changes and filter changes, tire rotations, and multi-point inspections for two years or 24,000 miles (38,624 kilometers). What’s more, it’s fully transferable.

