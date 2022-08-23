2023 Jeepster Prototype Caught During Development Testing

Jeep is working on yet another SUV, and this one is set to become the smallest one in its range. While there is no word regarding its name, the baby Jeep SUV has been on our rumor radar for quite some time. In other words, you might say that these fresh spy shots confirm the existence of the rumored model, as well as its debut that is closing in.



The first spy shots of this model reached our mailbox back in January, and we can see that the prototype has evolved, even if there are only slight changes done to it. Just like the last time we saw it, the prototype was unattended in a large parking lot. While heavily camouflaged, we can still spot some of its details.



