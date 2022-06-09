2023 Kia Sportage Already Recalled For...You Guessed It... Fire Risk

Revealed less than a year ago, the completely redesigned 2023 Kia Sportage has already been recalled in the United States. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the compact SUV could suffer from a loose alternator battery nut that could cause the vehicle to stall while driving or, worse, cause an electrical surge.

This seemingly small issue could increase the risk of a crash, especially if the vehicle stalls at a busy intersection or a busy highway. What's more, the NHTSA notes an electrical surge has the potential to cause a fire. We're guessing Kia wants to deal with this rather quickly, as the brand has a bad history when it comes to vehicle-related infernos.