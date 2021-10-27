2023 Kia Sportage Takes On An Aggressive New Look

A redesigned Kia Sportage is coming for the 2023 model year, and Kia on Wednesday provided U.S. specs on the vehicle that will go on sale in the first quarter of 2022. The redesigned Sportage has taken on a dramatic new look, with elements like a clamshell hood up front and the pinched leading edge of the tailgate looking similar to what we see on Kia's new EV6 electric crossover introduced for 2022. And like most new Kias, there's a grille spanning the width of the vehicle's face. Another interesting element are the matrix LED headlights, whose main clusters are set low in the face and bounded by boomerang-shaped daytime lights. The available wheel sizes measure between 17 and 19 inches in diameter.



