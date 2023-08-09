2023 LA Auto Show Staging A Comeback With Over 30 Automakers Signed Up

Auto shows suffered a massive setback when the pandemic hit. Attendance and interest were already waning and COVID-19 saw the cancellation of basically all of them worldwide for a time. Now, the Los Angeles Auto Show is demonstrating serious signs of life. It says it’s got more content and commitment from automakers than any year since 2019.

To date, at least 27 different automakers are locked in to attend the LA Auto Show happening from November 17 through November 26. Among them are all GM brands, Dodge, Aston Martin, Lucid, Polestar, Porsche, and Subaru.