2023 Last Call Edition Dodge Charger To Go Out With An 807HP Hemi

The 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona is the fifth of seven "Last Call" models that will celebrate the end of the Charger and Challenger lineups. It's a model all about performance, intending to hearken back to the West Coast drag racing scene of the 60s and 70s. Just 300 examples of the King Daytona will be built, all finished in Go Mango orange. As far as drag racing credentials go, the King Daytona steps up to the plate with a mighty 807 horsepower. That's a 10-hp bump over the existing Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody model, and matches the power available from the earlier Jailbreak models we saw last year.



