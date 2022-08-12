2023 Lexus RX 350 Versus 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE, Which Is The Better SUV?

The Lexus RX 350 has consistently been one of the best-selling midsize SUVs and a leading model for the Lexus brand. So when a new RX is released, there’s understandably a lot of interest from SUV shoppers. The redesigned 2023 RX 350 gets a new engine, improved technology and a more luxurious interior. But is it enough to elevate it to the top of the class? The experts at Edmunds compared it to their No. 1 pick in the midsize luxury SUV category, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 350, to find out.



