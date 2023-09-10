2023 Lexus RZ 450e Fails Miserably At Being A Road Trip Vehicle

The Lexus RZ 450e is available in two trims – Premium and Luxury. Both are all-wheel-drive and have the same 71.4-kWh gross (64-kWh usable) high-voltage energy storage unit. The entry-level model starts at $59,650, while the better-equipped version has an MSRP of $65,150. It does not qualify for the EV tax credit. It's meant to steal market share from the BMW iX3, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-tron, Genesis GV60, and well-specced Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it can do 196 miles on a full battery when riding on 20-inch wheels. It has an efficiency of 36 kWh per 100 miles or 2.77 miles per kWh. However, it's worth pointing out that the EPA does these range tests by charging the battery to 100% and running the car until the pack is depleted. In real-life scenarios, prospective customers should expect a lower range figure.













