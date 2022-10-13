2023 Lexus UX 300e Hits The Market With 280 Mile Range But NOT For US Consumption

When Lexus unveiled the all-new RZ a few months ago, it was touted as the brand's first dedicated Battery Electric Vehicle, but not the first EV. That distinction goes to the UX 300e, which premiered today with an updated model for 2023. Based on the UX 200/200h we know, the 300e has been for sale worldwide since 2019, but never in the US. Now with updates to the model that increase its appeal, let's dive into whether or not it's worth bringing stateside.

When the UX 300e first debuted, it came with an electric motor producing 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. A 54.4-kilowatt-hour battery under the floor gave the vehicle a 248-mile range based on Europe's NEDC cycle, and it sat on the same platform as its combustion-engined siblings - Toyota's GA-C platform. It was never intended to come to the US, but perhaps it's time for that to change.