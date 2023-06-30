2023 Lincoln Nautilus Recalled For Faulty Rear Shock Absorbers

On March 7 this year, workers at the Oakville Assembly Complex identified an overextended condition on the rear shock absorbers of the 2023 model year Lincoln Nautilus. More specifically, the shocks were overextending by up to 27 millimeters (a little over an inch in the imperial system).

Come March 8, assembly plant workers then identified a similar condition affecting the front shocks. Those front shocks go through a verification process that prevents any iffy shock absorber from being installed in case of an overextended condition. The rear shocks do not, which is why the Critical Concern Review Group within the Ford Motor Company decided to issue a stop-ship order for Nautilus vehicles.

The Dearborn-based manufacturer also inspected 90 vehicles, of which 21 left rear shocks and 72 right rear shocks were identified with the aforementioned concern. Ford immediately quarantined all suspect rear shocks, and Ford eventually determined the root cause for this overextended condition.