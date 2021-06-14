2023 Maserati GranTurismo Mule Caught Testing In The Wild

A prototype for Maserati's redesigned GranTurismo started testing on public roads for the first time last week, and the Italian automaker has supplied some teaser photos.

The teaser points to a car with similar proportions to the last GranTurismo but with smoother, more flowing lines. A cleaner aesthetic, like we see on the MC20 supercar, is also planned, it seems.

We've previously spotted test mules for the car, an early development stage where the engineers hide the new mechanical package under a makeshift body, typically borrowed from an existing vehicle. In the case of the new GranTurismo, the engineers used an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio body.