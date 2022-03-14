2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe. Charting The Changes.

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S will receive technical and visual upgrades. In addition to design modifications, the standard AMG RIDE CONTROL+ based on Air Body Control suspension is improved. With the facelift, the successful AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is now more customizable than ever, which further strengthens its position as the perfect combination of AMG-developed dynamics with everyday usability. In addition, an extended choice of wheels, upholstery, trim and exterior colors are available for greater individualization. The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe V8 models will arrive at US dealerships later this year.



At first glance, the facelifted eight-cylinder models of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe can be recognized by the individually designed front fascia, which was launched with the new top model of the series, the GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE. It now appears even more streamlined and blends homogeneously into the dynamic design of the overall vehicle. The outer air intakes are wider and more pointed towards the center of the car. The airflow is now channeled through three vertical fins to the radiators.

















































































































"In the 4-Door Coupe segment, the Mercedes-AMG GT offers the perfect balance between everyday practicality and sportiness. On the one hand, it is the superior Gran Turismo for the whole family and, on the other, the current record holder on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in the Executive-cars category. As the fastest and most powerful medical car in Formula 1® history, the GT 63 S is also celebrating its debut this season and is ready to provide rapid emergency care with maximum race track performance. The diversity is also reflected in the wide range of drive options. In addition to six- and eight-cylinder engines, we also offer the first AMG hybrid in the E PERFORMANCE drive layout in this model series. To further sharpen our profile as a Performance Luxury brand, we have also expanded the options for individualization, thus offering our customers an even higher level of lifestyle and exclusivity," emphasizes Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.



With the facelift of the six-cylinder models, the exterior colors Starling Blue Metallic and Starling Blue Magno were newly offered. These are also available for the V8 models. This gives the customer a choice of a total of four matte paints, five metallic shades and two solid colors. The expressive exterior design can be further accentuated with the new AMG Night Package II or a combination of the Night Package and AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package, for example. New colors and trims have also been added to the range for the interior, including the AMG Performance steering wheel.



The standard-fit AMG RIDE CONTROL+ based on Air Body Control suspension features adaptive, electronically controlled adjustable damping. This new damping system uses two pressure limiting valves. These continuously variable control valves, located outside the damper, allow the damping force to be adjusted even more precisely to different driving conditions and drive programs: one valve controls the rebound damping, i.e. the force that occurs when the wheel rebounds, and the other controls the compression damping when the wheel compresses. The rebound and compression stages are controlled independently of each other. This technology makes it possible to increase comfort on the one hand, but on the other also to make the driving dynamics even sportier. As a result, passengers are almost completely shielded from uneven road surfaces.



The suspension control unit analyzes data – including information from the acceleration and wheel path sensors – to adjust the damping force for each wheel in a few milliseconds to suit the situation. The AMG development engineers were able to significantly increase the spread between sportiness and comfort, among other things, by widening the gap between the minimum and maximum damping force characteristics and by providing even greater flexibility in map design. By using the two adjustment valves, the damper is able to provide damping force adjustment across the full range of wheel vibrations. Due to the special design of the valves, the damper reacts quickly and sensitively to changing road surfaces and driving conditions.

The driver can preselect the basic set-up via the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs. At the touch of a button, the handling characteristics change, for example, from full dynamics in "Sport+" mode to smooth cruising in the "Comfort" setting. In addition, the tuning can be adjusted in three stages independently of the drive programs via a dedicated button.



The MANUFAKTUR label stands for the highest degree of individuality and luxury with selected materials that are predominantly processed by hand. For AMG GT 4-Door V8 models, this includes exclusive paintwork and high-quality interiors. A range of additional colors in the AMG GT portfolio has grown and now includes three MANUFAKTUR Signature Paint finishes, including MANUFAKTUR Arabian Grey, MANUFAKTUR Cashmere White Magno and MANUFAKTUR China Blue. Further additions to the MANUFAKTUR paint lineup will be available in subsequent years. For the interior, thanks to the MANUFAKTUR range, there are three additional choices with exclusive nappa leather in diamond quilting, including a two-tone AMG Performance steering wheel and AMG high-pile floor mats with embroidered AMG lettering have been added. Additional options for individualization be added in subsequent years.











