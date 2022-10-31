2023 Nissan GT-R To Start From $113,540 - Proof Dinosaurs Can Live Forever

The trouble is that Nissan's price kept increasing, and the competitors caught up and slowly started overtaking it. It can still keep up with a Porsche 911 Turbo S from 0-60 mph, but once you hit a set of corners, the Porsche will disappear into the horizon. Even a GR Yaris can keep up on a wet race track with the GT-R these days.

Nissan recently announced the pricing for the 2023 model. You'll pay $113,540 for the Premium grade and $210,740 for the GT-R Nismo.