2023 Polestar 3 Electric SUV Will Be Priced For The Elite

The upcoming Polestar 3 midsize electric SUV that will launch this fall will be priced between €75,000 and €110,000, CEO Thomas Ingenlath announced.

Speaking at the Automotive News Europe Congress, the executive said the prices will be similar in the United States because of the exchange rate parity between the dollar and euro.

Sharing the new electric-only SPA2 (Scalable Product Architecture) platform and the assembly line at Volvo's new plant in Charleston, South Carolina with the upcoming XC90 successor, the Polestar 3 has been pitched by the electric performance car manufacturer has pitched the SUV as an electric rival to the Porsche Cayenne.