2023 Polestar Engineered V60 - One Of The Few Wagons You Can Still Buy

I’ve been a philosophical utilitarian since I was pretty young: whatever causes the most good and the least bad is usually the best option. While my elementary school pals were drooling over 911 Turbos and Fords Mustang and GT90, I wanted a Chevrolet Caprice or Buick Roadmaster Estate. Utilitarians don’t like sports cars.



Even as a seven-year-old, I recognized that a Ferrari F40 would only let you bring one friend along, with no room for dogs, two-wheeler bikes, model airplanes, or Hot Wheels race tracks. For that stuff, you needed a wagon. Imagine six-year-old Brett’s shock, then, if you told him that in 28 years, he would drive something that carries a bunch of stuff and accelerates faster than almost every 1990s supercar, all while getting about 30 miles per gallon and enabling about 40 miles of all-electric driving if desired. That’s the case of the 2023 Volvo V60 Polestar Engineered – the utilitarian’s dream.





