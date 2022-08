The upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS has been spied testing once again, this time in near-production spec.

Following the overwhelmingly positive response to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the German car manufacturer has decided to make an RS version of the 718 Boxster Spyder. While this isn’t the first time our spy photographers have snapped a prototype in the midst of testing, the design of this tester’s soft top is a little different.