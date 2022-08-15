2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Leaks Out On Social Media

RS, the abbreviation for Rennsport, means race sport in German. The most celebrated sports car manufacturer from Germany uses this nameplate for the best-handling 911 since the 1970s. Aided by tons of aero trickery, the latest and the greatest RS will be revealed in two days’ time.



The 911 GT3 RS for the 992 generation has been leaked by Instagram user liucunyi_starandcar with center-lock wheels painted in red, the same finish for the GT3 RS decals on the bodysides, and lots of carbon fiber. The ultra-light and ultra-strong material can be found on top of the front fenders, right behind the front wheels in the guise of guiding vanes, and two additional guiding vanes behind the rear wheels. It’s a pretty extreme setup, alright!



