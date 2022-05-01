2023 Porsche 911 Turbo Spied Revealing New Details

We caught our first look at the refreshed 911 Turbo last month and today our spy photographers captured a second prototype undertaking harsh winter weather testing. Bear in mind this is still an early test mule, meaning a majority of its styling updates are still hidden but the car's overall design won't dramatically change. We can, however, see some differences compared to the model currently on sale. The Porsche 911 is perhaps the best example of a specific make and model that evolves over time. It's been in continuous production since 1964 and still retains its rear-engine, flat-six setup. It's truly an icon. But icons still require updates and the latest generation 992 911 Turbo is getting one.



