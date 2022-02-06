2023 Porsche Macan EV Dashboard Nabbed In The Wild

The upcoming 2023 Porsche Macan EV has opened up its cockpit for the camera, revealing more details, and what is still, in essence, a very familiar place, albeit with new everything, and repositioned controls.



Compared to its ICE-powered predecessor, which is an aging model in today’s fast moving industry, as it has been in production since 2014, with a second mid-cycle refresh last year, the all-new Macan EV has an evolutionary-styled dashboard panel.



Sitting behind the new three-spoke steering wheel, the digital instrument cluster will likely be more customizable, while displaying additional information. Next to it, though under wraps, is the widescreen infotainment system, which still sits in the middle of the dashboard.



