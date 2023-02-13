2023 Subaru Soltera Wheels Are Falling Off Again After Recall

The Subaru Solterra model is really unlucky as it's affected by anther recall, which is related to the original wheel hub bolts issue.

The Japanese company announced that select 2023 Subaru Solterra vehicles (1,182 of them) in the United States are being recalled.

According to the press release, the vehicles were the subject of an earlier recall requiring the replacement of original hub bolts. Unfortunately, Subaru identified an issue with vehicles repaired at two port locations by one particular team of contractors. The work was not done properly and the affected vehicles will be recalled again - just to make sure that the wheels do not fall off.