2023 Subaru Solterra Reservations Open - Pricing To Come Later

Subaru’s electric vehicle push is officially underway as the company has begun accepting reservations for the 2023 Solterra in the United States.

The reservation program runs through February 28th and requires customers to put down a $250 refundable deposit in exchange for the chance to be among the first to purchase or lease the electric crossover.

While Subaru is keeping pricing under wraps, the reservation process allows customers to select their preferred dealership as well as their desired trim. The automaker hasn’t released full details, but the website reveals the entry-level Solterra Premium will come equipped with LED headlights, an automatic climate control system, a blind-spot monitoring system, and EyeSight driver assist technologies.