2023 Toyota Crown SUV-Sedan Will Arrive At Just Under $40,000

The 2023 Toyota Crown will arrive at U.S. dealerships early next year and pricing will begin at $39,950. Costing $3,125 more than the outgoing Avalon, the entry-level Crown XLE is an “elevated sedan” that features LED lighting units and 19-inch alloy wheels with a two-tone finish. Buyers will also find an acoustic windshield as well as acoustic front glass to keep the cabin hushed. Speaking of the interior, the cabin comes equipped with eight-way power and heated front seats with fabric and SofTex upholstery. They’re joined by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.



Read Article