2023 Toyota Crown SUV-Sedan Will Arrive At Just Under $40,000

Agent009 submitted on 10/25/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:43:09 AM

Views : 270 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The 2023 Toyota Crown will arrive at U.S. dealerships early next year and pricing will begin at $39,950.

Costing $3,125 more than the outgoing Avalon, the entry-level Crown XLE is an “elevated sedan” that features LED lighting units and 19-inch alloy wheels with a two-tone finish. Buyers will also find an acoustic windshield as well as acoustic front glass to keep the cabin hushed.

 

Speaking of the interior, the cabin comes equipped with eight-way power and heated front seats with fabric and SofTex upholstery. They’re joined by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.



Read Article


2023 Toyota Crown SUV-Sedan Will Arrive At Just Under $40,000

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)