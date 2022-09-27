2023 Toyota GR Corolla Real World Test Shows It Isn't Even Close To Being As Fast As Claimed

The Toyota GR Corolla is a disruptive hot hatch and it’s finally hitting the track. Independent performance testing can tell us a lot about just how capable any car actually is and new results from the first go in a GR Corolla continue that trend. While the GR Corolla might be a great hot hatch, this first series of tests suggest that it’s not an all-out world beater by any means. We loved our time in the GR Corolla and crowned it as the current king of hot hatches (at least until the Civic Type R arrives). Its outstanding 300 hp (223 kW) engine and AWD system are seriously impressive. The rest of the automotive world seems to largely agree.



