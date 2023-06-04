2023 Toyota Prius Prime - Does THIS Hit The Sweet Spot For Those Not Quite Ready To Take The EV Plunge?

Toyota is on a roll, as its outgoing CEO and Chairman Akio Toyoda just added another “Executive of the Year” accolade under his belt and is passing the baton to his appointed successor, Koji Sato, with great perspectives. Sure, in the United States, the company still needs to rebound from the abysmal sales of last year, and the first quarter of 2023 was not in the clear just yet. But its crossovers, SUVs, and trucks are doing great – it’s just the passenger cars that need a jolt nowadays. Speaking of electrifying North American deliveries, Toyota has finally spilled all the MSRP beans on its Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ generation, the fifth by its name. Sure, the 2023 Prius has been on sale for some time, from a starting MSRP of $27,450, so now we are actually talking about its more developed plug-in hybrid twin, the 2023 Prius Prime. Without further ado, the five-door PHEV liftback kicks off at exactly $32,350. Alas, that is not the purchase price, as one still needs to add a ‘Dealer Processing and Handling’ fee of $1,095, and Toyota notes that prices are subject to change. And we all know what that means in this climate – hikes, and surges, of course.



