2023 Toyota Prius Vs 2022 Honda Insight: How Far Have They Come?

I know what you’re thinking. Why would we even bother thinking about any type of comparison between the 2023 Prius and the 2022 Honda Insight, seen as how the latter got discontinued earlier this year? Well, it’s so everybody can understand just how different this new Prius is.



Let’s start at the very beginning because the Prius, while an extremely popular vehicle in today’s day and age, used to be quite controversial back in the late 90s and early 2000s.



We got our first taste of a hybrid concept vehicle from Toyota in 1995 at the Tokyo Motor Show, although as some of you might remember, that initial Prius, codename NHW10, was only sold in Japan as the carmaker was still unsure whether it could prove successful on a global scale.



Read Article