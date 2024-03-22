2023 Was The Best Year Of Record For Lamborghini With a 12.1% Increase In Revenue

2023 was the best year on record for Lamborghini, which for the first time sold more than 10,000 vehicles. That helped it rake in €2.66 billion (US$2.89 billion at current exchange rates) in revenue, which is the most money it has ever made in a year, and 12.1 percent more than it managed in 2022.

“Lamborghini continues to break, consistently and in various areas, one record after another,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini CEO. “This means that our choices and vision were correct and contributed to the company’s organic growth.”