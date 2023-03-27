2024 Aston Martin DB12 Caught Testing At The Green Hell

The DB11 was launched back in 2016 so a replacement for Aston Martin’s grand tourer has been a long time coming. A series of spy shots have revealed that the British firm is working its successor, which we believe will be called DB12.

Aston Martin has filed a trademark application for 'DB12' and while the firm refused to comment on the name's possible use, it seems highly likely to get a run-out on the DB11 replacement. An Aston Martin spokesperson told Auto Express that: ?“Aston Martin regularly files international trademark applications to protect names for possible future use”.

Aston Martin’s range currently consists of four cars, the DBX SUV, the entry-model Vantage, the range-topping DBS and the DB11. The DB11 is the oldest car in the lineup and when it replaced the DB9 it was the first Aston Martin to receive technology from the partnership with Mercedes-Benz.