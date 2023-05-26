2024 Audi E-Tron. WHY Would Anyone Pay Almost $90k For Pretty Much An Electric All-Road, With A 280 Mile Range?

Agent001 submitted on 5/26/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:15:04 PM

Views : 292 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The question is simple Spies because we are simple men.

I saw this today and all I could think was WHY would you spend almost 90k for what is pretty much an All-Road with crappy EV range?

All I can think is WHAT a bore and an indictment of a company that 'supposedly' has great German engineering. Is THIS, really the best they got?

Because IF so, they're finished.

Discuss











2024 Audi E-Tron. WHY Would Anyone Pay Almost $90k For Pretty Much An Electric All-Road, With A 280 Mile Range?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)