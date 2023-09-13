2024 Audi Q3 Caught Roaming The Countryside

An all-new Audi Q3 is in the works and we’ve caught it in development for the first time. It’ll be one of the last cars from Audi to come with an internal-combustion engine, with an all-electric alternative provided by the similarly-sized Q4 e-tron. The current Q3 launched in 2018 so a replacement is just about due and we expect the new car to arrive in early 2024 to sit alongside the incoming facelifted Audi A3 hatchback. There should be the option of a standard 5-door SUV bodystyle or a coupe-SUV Sportback - we’ve spotted the former testing here. This might be the first time we’ve seen the next-generation Audi Q3 but we can already ascertain plenty of design information, despite the camouflage. The front end has a more aggressive look to it, provided by slimmer headlights and a wider, sleeker grille shape - it looks fairly similar to the upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron in this respect.



