2024 Audi S4 Avant Caught Testing In A Winter Wonderland

Audi is working on the S4 Avant, which is set to be released later this year as an MY2024 vehicle. It is believed to be the last S4 with an internal combustion engine, so if you have ever wanted one, this may be the last opportunity to spec one new. Otherwise, it's off to the second-hand market for you, and you might not get too many to choose from.



In case you were wondering why this 2024 Audi S4 Avant is described to be the last of its kind with an internal combustion engine, you should know that the German marque has pledged to only launch EVs from 2026 going forward.





