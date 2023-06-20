2024 BMW 4 Series Coupe Caught Lapping The Nürburgring

BMW is working on a facelift for the 4-Series lineup and it begins with the coupe.

Spotted undergoing track testing at the Nürburgring, the 2024 BMW 4-Series will bring a refreshed front and rear end to the lineup along with revised interior design and technology.

New for 2021, the 4-Series update will be a mild mid-cycle rather than a next-generation model. Only the front and rear ends are covered in camouflage with a heavy focus around the headlights, taillights, and rear diffuser. Expect more angular daytime running lights with some vertical elements integrated into the headlights. The rear diffuser is more pronounced. M Sport models will gain M4-like mirrors.