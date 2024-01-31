2024 BMW 4 Series Coupe Facelift Revealed With More Style

The BMW 4 Series coupe and convertible have both been given a thorough overhaul, introducing a range of changes to the popular four-seater. Arriving with customers in the spring of this year, the updated model will be priced from £43,020 for the coupe and £49,695 for the Convertible, with two petrol powertrain options available, both featuring mild-hybrid tech.



Starting with the styling, BMW has fitted a new set of LED headlights to the front end of the 4 Series that dramatically change the lighting signature compared to the previous model. Available in both standard LED and Matrix LED options, they sit alongside some trim changes on the front bumper, with those controversial grilles now surrounded by matte chrome. Models specified in M Sport Pro guise feature their own headlights with black inner sections giving a more aggressive look.





