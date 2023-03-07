2024 BMW Red Label XM Options Out At Almost $200,000

The Bavarian automaker has lots to do this early summer – from model year updates to the BMW Motorrad lineup to introducing the 'small' 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive and from announcing the artist behind their 20th BMW Art Car to diligently taking care of their flagship XM crossover SUV. Speaking of the latter, the brand-new XM has already been hit with the first recall alongside the facelifted X7 M60i – these new vehicles now tend to break down way too early on during their lifecycles. Luckily, thanks to Performance Eurowerks' dynamometer, we also know that the 644-horsepower-rated super-CUV is laying down 615 hp at the wheels, meaning it has more power and torque than BMW says it does, as per tradition.



Read Article