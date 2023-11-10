2024 BMW X2 And iX2 Models Hit The Ground Running

We've known for years now that electrification will be the way forward for the automotive industry. However, companies have been building cars with internal combustion engines for over 100 years, and adjusting to change is slow. By 2035, all vehicles sold in the European Union will have to be emission-free. And we can already see a lot of progress made in that direction. Several companies on the market are already focusing exclusively on BEVs, but others still have to transition to the future. Most big manufacturers have either released several electric cars or are about to do it shortly. Looking at BMW's portfolio, you'll see the i4, i5, i7, iX1, iX3, and iX, and it won't stop here. ICE-powered vehicles will continue to sell alongside BEVs for a few more years, but most are already getting hybrid powertrains with some electrification.



