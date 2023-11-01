2024 BMW X3 Interior Caught In Detail

Last time our spy photographers came face to face with a prototype of the next-generation BMW X3 was three months ago, and that tester was spotted doing the usual rounds on the Nurburgring. The latest one to have become the focus of the camera lens was seen close to the famous German racetrack, and it was kind enough to partially reveal its interior.



Following a similar approach to other modern-day vehicles made by the Munich company, the all-new 2024 BMW X3 features a curved display, which is the dominating feature inside. Chances are that it mixes the 14.9-inch infotainment system with the 12.3-inch digital dials, which would be an improvement compared to the current screens that measure a little over 10 inches each in its predecessor.





