2024 BMW i5, The Electric 5 Series SPIED Inside And Out

As you can observe, the 2024 BMW i5 will ditch physical buttons in favor of touch screens. The gear selector will be smaller than the one found in current BMW models. The steering wheel will also drop the physical buttons, except for two dedicated switches that appear to be like the scroll wheels on computer mice.



We can also observe a new steering wheel design, as well as a modified center console for the German electric vehicle. The rest of the controls on the steering wheel come in touchpad form, and they are arranged as we have already been accustomed to recent models from BMW.





Read Article