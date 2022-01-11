2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Is Already Sold Out

General Motors has a good problem: too many people want to buy the company's electric vehicles.

Demand for the GMC Hummer is so strong that the company had to stop taking new orders, and the same is true for the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV.

"Regarding Blazer EV reservations, we have fulfilled our reservation target and will resume reservations closer to production launch," a Chevrolet spokesperson confirmed to CarBuzz. No further details were given regarding how many units have been reserved or the trim breakdown.