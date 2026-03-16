2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Falls Off The Lift At Dealership - What Would You Do?

The owner of a 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 got the phone call that he never expected. Someone from the dealership called to inform him that his car, with only 3,000 miles on the clock, had slipped off the lift and was severely damaged. What the poor, still-new Corvette suffered definitely isn't going to buff out. The owner, Jared Adrian George, took to social media to tell the story that no owner wants to live. "Not how I wanted to start my day. And no, this isn't A.I.," he warns users right from the start. The man took his Corvette Z06 to an unnamed dealership in Texas for its first oil change. He had bought it a week before the incident, trading in his Mercedes-AMG GT.



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