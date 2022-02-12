2024 Chevrolet Montana To Compete With Hyundai Santa Cruz And Ford Maverick - But There Is A Catch

As promised, often rumored, intensely spied on, and unofficially rendered, Chevrolet has a cool new compact pickup truck for South America that is (most likely) a forbidden fruit for the U.S.



First the Hyundai Santa Cruz, then almost immediately the Ford Maverick have shown that North America knows how to fall in love all over again with compact pickup trucks. Built on unibody platforms (Tucson and Escape, respectively), these models have offered a pocket-sized alternative to medium and full-size truck users who now think that less is more, or to SUV owners who need additional hauling capabilities.



Read Article