2024 Chevrolet Trax Comes to Market Missing One Key Option

Agent009 submitted on 10/13/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:13:57 AM

Views : 290 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In production since 2013, the small SUV that Chevy refers to as Trax has received a long-overdue redesign. Instead of the Gamma II platform of the original, the newcomer features the General Motors VSS-F platform.

Offered exclusively with front-wheel drive in the United States, the all-new Trax costs a bit less than its predecessor. Scheduled to arrive in showrooms for the 2024 model year, this fellow costs $21,495 versus $22,895 for the 2022 model year Chevrolet Trax, including the destination freight charge.

Read Article


2024 Chevrolet Trax Comes to Market Missing One Key Option

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)