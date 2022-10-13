2024 Chevrolet Trax Comes to Market Missing One Key Option

In production since 2013, the small SUV that Chevy refers to as Trax has received a long-overdue redesign. Instead of the Gamma II platform of the original, the newcomer features the General Motors VSS-F platform.



Offered exclusively with front-wheel drive in the United States, the all-new Trax costs a bit less than its predecessor. Scheduled to arrive in showrooms for the 2024 model year, this fellow costs $21,495 versus $22,895 for the 2022 model year Chevrolet Trax, including the destination freight charge.



Read Article