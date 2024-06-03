2024 Dodge Daytona EV Sacrifices Range For Performance - Is That A Compromise Many Would Take?

After a two-year wait since Dodge first unveiled the concept, the all-electric, all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona has finally arrived. And while the concept of an electric muscle car might sound like heresy, CEO Tim Kuniskis argues that the company designed the new model with exactly the same attitude as the old one. That is to say, one where ultimate efficiency takes a back seat to performance.

While the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T model boasts an impressive range of 317 miles (510 km) per charge, Kuniskis revealed that the car could have achieved even greater distances if the designers had aimed for it.